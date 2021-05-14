Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat announces full West End cast

Full casting has been revealed for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End.

Jac Yarrow will reprise the title role of Joseph, Alexandra Burke will play the Narrator and Jason Donovan will return to play Pharaoh, with Linzi Hateley also set to appear as the Narrator for 11 performances.

Joining them will be Steffan Lloyd Evans, who will play Reuben, Bobby Windebank as Simeon, with the rest of the company Femi Akinfolarin, Jabari Braham, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Jasmin Colangelo, Jonathan Cordin, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Alexander Day, Andre Fabien Francis, Llandyll Gove, Abigayle Honeywill, Blythe Jandoo, Danny Nattrass, Perry O'Dea, Georgina Parkinson, Emily-Ann Potter, Jon Reynolds, Rochelle Sherona, Katie Singh and Callum Train.

The revival has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The young performers in the show are Ava Bell Alexander, Mei Chui, Esme Connolly, Hattie Connolly, Alinah Dagpin, Amelie Davison, Josselyn Escobar, Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Noah Swer Fox, Bella Harding, Amber Hodder, Rafferty Ison, Hollie Jade, Harry Jelley, Livi Kent, Tamar Laniadi, Charlie McGonagle, Isabelle Mullally, Toby Myers, Edisari Paula Okdenerho, Amy Osborn, Millie Playle, Riley Plummer, Teddy Proberts, Austin Riley, Harrison Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Ellis Sutherland, Charlie Tumbridge and Lilli Watkins.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

The piece will play a 10-week season at The London Palladium until 5 September, with the run's schedule based on the current government roadmap to reopening.