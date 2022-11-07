Jordan Luke Gage and Frances Mayli McCann to return for West End Bonnie and Clyde

Casting has been revealed for Bonnie and Clyde in the West End, with the hit show set to return early next yea.

The production, which previously played at the Arts Theatre, is directed by Nick Winston (Mame) with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb (Mame).

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as "an excellent production firing on all cylinders."

The returning production will play at the Garrick Theatre on Charing Cross Road from 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season. Tickets are on sale now.

Set to appear in leading roles will be Frances Mayli McCann (Heathers) and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), both returning to the show after appearing in the Arts run.

The musical was first seen on Broadway with Jeremy Jordan playing Clyde – with Jordan having returned for the Drury Lane concerts (which have been filmed for future release).

The creative team is led by director Winston and set and costume designer Whitcomb. Joining them are musical supervisor Katy Richardson, with the show featuring arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn and casting by Jim Arnold.

The full company for the new run is to be revealed.