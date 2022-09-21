Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero in the Wicked movies

Anthony Bridgerton is going to be dancing through life!

Bridgerton and Cock star Jonathan Bailey is set to play Fiyero in the two-part Wicked movie adaptation.

The musical star, who originated the role of Jamie in the award-winning West End production of Company (directed by Marianne Elliott), has been wowing as the elder Bridgerton son in the hit Netflix romantic series and is now set for Oz.

Director Jon M Chu has confirmed that Bailey will be taking on the role – he said on Twitter: "He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!"

Bailey, who has also confirmed the news on social media, joins Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part flick, which begins shooting later this year and then is set to release in winter 2024 and 2025. It is directed by In the Heights' Jon M Chu.

Bailey has a major theatre background – appearing as Gavroche in Les Mis with credits including The York Realist, King Lear with Ian McKellen and The Last Five Years.

Wicked continues in the West End, so if you want a "Defying Gravity" fix, it may be quicker to see it there.