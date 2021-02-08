Jodie Steele replaces Charlotte Wakefield in Gatsby musical streamed concert – with new dates announced

New casting and dates have been announced for the streamed online production of Gatsby: A Musical.

Jodie Steele (Six, Heathers) will replace Charlotte Wakefield in the role of Daisy, while Liam Doyle (Wicked) will now play Tom Buchanan and Joe Frost (Jersey Boys) will now play George Wilson.

They will be joining the previously announced Ross William Wilding the titular role, alongside Emma Williams as Myrtle Wilson. Further casting includes Blake Patrick Anderson, Chanice Alexander-Burnett, Lauren Chinery, Robert Grose, Oliver Mawdsley, and Tristan Pegg.

The show has shuffled back its dates, and will now run from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 February 2021. Tickets are on sale now, with access options to be revealed.

F Scott Fitzgerald's show is adapted by director Linnie Reedman, and with music and lyrics by Joe Evans. It has musical direction by Greg Arrowsmith, lighting by Dom Warwick and costume by Belle Mundi. It will be recorded at Cadogan Hall.

Wakefield, Marc Antolin and Marc Rhys are all no longer available due to availability.