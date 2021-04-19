Jodie Prenger to star in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black's Tell Me On A Sunday musical tour

Jodie Prenger will star in a touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black's Tell Me On A Sunday from June.

The production, which first played at the Watermill Theatre in 2016, will open on a national tour at the Malvern Festival Theatre on 15 June 2021, with subsequent dates at Shrewsbury Theatre, Chelmsford City Theatres, Canterbury Marlowe Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Birmingham Hippodrome, Sheffield Lyceum, Grimsby Auditorium, Edinburgh King's, Curve Leicester, The Lowry Salford and Bury St Edmonds Theatre, with further dates to be revealed.

Lloyd Webber and Black's solo piece follows a young English woman who moves to New York in the 1980s. Alongside Prenger, the show is directed by Paul Foster, with musical direction by Francis Goodhand and musical supervision by Catherine Jayes. It is designed by David Woodhead with lighting design by Howard Hudson and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today: "We are thrilled that we are able to revive the acclaimed Watermill Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black's Tell Me On A Sunday to be able to play a part in the reopening of theatres around the UK. Tell Me On A Sunday, with its cast of just one actress, is probably the most naturally socially distanced musical in the world! We are delighted that Jodie Prenger is able to return to this role to reprise her incredible performance as "Emma". This production is the perfect way for audiences to support their local theatre with this classic show."