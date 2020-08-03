Jesus Christ Superstar 2000 film and more added to Netflix

More stagey shows have been and will be added to the Netflix platform this month.

The 2000 filmed version of Jesus Christ Superstar starring Glenn Carter as Jesus, Jérôme Pradon as Judas, Reneé Castle as Mary Magdalene, and Rik Mayall as Herod is now available to stream online.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical about the iconic religious figure has been presented on both TV and film a variety of times, with a 1973 original version, a 2012 stadium concert recording and a more recent 2018 NBC "live" presentation starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles.

The Netflix stream is just in time for the upcoming concert revival of the show at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, which opens for six weeks from 14 August. You can find out more here.

Other shows being added to the platform include new dance movie Work It, about a student who wants to honour her late father by transforming her school team into dance champions. Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher, Liza Koshy and more feature.