Jerusalem shows cancelled after Mark Rylance announces brother's death

Mark Rylance has pulled out of two Jerusalem performances following the death of his brother.

The news was revealed this morning via social media, with Jerusalem cancelling shows on 11 and 12 June.

Rylance said in a statement: "I am so sorry to tell you that on the 28th of May my dear brother Jonathan Waters was knocked from his bicycle and tragically died of his injuries. In order to attend his funeral in California, I unfortunately have to miss three performances of Jerusalem over Saturday 11th - Sunday 12th June.

"As I have no understudy as Rooster Johnny Byron, sadly these performances have been cancelled. Sonia Friedman Productions, together with Nimax, are arranging additional performances at the end of the scheduled run to try and accommodate everyone who will be affected. I hope you understand my need to grieve my beloved brother, and thank you for your support at this time. I hope you will be able to attend another performance of Jerusalem."

Additional performances have been added on Tuesday 9 of August at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and on Wednesday 10 of August at 1.30pm. All affected customers will have exclusive access to exchange their tickets to these performances into equivalent seats on a first-come first-served basis. Ticket holders will be contacted.