Jersey Boys extends West End run

The West End production of Jersey Boys has extended its stay at the Trafalgar Theatre.

Howard Panter, producer for Trafalgar Entertainment Productions, commented: "I am delighted to announce that booking has been extended for the Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys. Having reopened the multi-million-pound refurbished Trafalgar Theatre last year, it is magnificent to see that audiences can't get enough of this smash-hit musical, featuring a miriad of toe-tapping, legendary songs, performed by our incredibly talented and vibrant cast."

The 2009 winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical, telling the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. It features such hits as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like A Man", "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)", "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and many more.

It reopened the freshly redesigned London theatre in the summer of 2021, with a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.









The current cast is led by Luke Suri stars as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito, alongside Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Kevin Fullinick as Barry Belson, Matthew Goodgame as Gyp De Carlo, Gracie Lai as Lorraine, Carolyn Maitland as Mary Delgado, Rosie Needham as Francine, Tom Oliver as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski and Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe.

The cast is completed by Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page, Danny Knott and Andy Smith.

The show's creative team features director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. The casting director is Jill Green CDG.

Tickets for performances through to 1 October 2023 are on sale below.