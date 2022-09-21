Jamie Muscato and Carrie Hope Fletcher to star in Once concert at The London Palladium

Exclusive: Two West End leading stars reunite!

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato, who starred together in the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Heathers, are set to play Guy and Girl respectively in a concert staging of award-winning Once next spring.

Muscato (Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge!) said: I always love working with Carrie. We had such a great time together on Heathers and I'm excited to be reunited again on Once. She's brilliant to perform with on stage and this will be the first time we've played instruments together so that's gonna be a fun new challenge!

"I was a big fan of Once when in ran at the Phoenix Theatre and went to see it quite a few times. It's such a beautifully complex show, with a funny, heart-rending story and Grammy Award winning music.. and I get to sing it at the Palladium.. what didn't appeal to me!?"

WhatsOnStage Award-winner Fletcher (Les Misérables, The Addams Family) added: "I'm very excited to work with Jamie again. The last time we worked together was Heathers back in 2018, so it's now been four years. We're going to have such a laugh although I can't look him dead in the eye or I'll get the giggles.

"I wanted to do Once because of the music. The music is just phenomenal and "Falling Slowly" is just one of my favourite songs ever written. Getting to sing that with Jamie is going to be great. I only have to play a little bit of piano, but Jamie has to play almost the entire score so you must come and see the show for that because he's amazing… no pressure Jamie!"

Taking place at The London Palladium on 12 March 2023, the show is on sale now. The production is directed by Dean Johnson with musical direction by Adam Hoskins.

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica Sawyer) and Jamie Muscato (Jason Dean) during the curtain call for Heathers in 2018

© Dan Wooller

Once is based on the 2007 film of the same name, and follows a disillusioned busker whose life is changed forever when he has a chance encounter with a woman who needs her vacuum cleaner fixed. The show has music and lyrics were by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, with a book by Enda Walsh.

It was first seen in the US in 2011 ahead of a Broadway run from 2012. It went on to win eight Tony Awards, with a West End premiere following in 2013.

Further cast and creatives for the production are to be revealed. Producers Lambert Jackson added in a message: "Emma Norman from Maven Casting is looking after the casting of this concert.

"Casting will be open on Spotlight today but if you are unrepresented and a strong actor/musician, please send through your information directly to: [email protected]"