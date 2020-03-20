James Graham donates his Quiz TV show commission to Funds for Freelancers

James Graham has donated his full commission for writing the TV version of his hit play Quiz to charity.

Based on the true story of the "Cheating Major", who coughed his way to a million pounds on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, the piece initially ran at Chichester Festival Theatre in November 2017 before transferring to the West End in 2018.

A devastating week for freelancers in theatre. Where possible we must find ways to share this burden.



I'm donating the commission for my latest television script to Funds For Freelancers, run by @PaulTaylorMills.



See also schemes run by @BryonyKimmings & @lukeybarnesy



— James Graham (@mrJamesGraham) March 20, 2020

The three-part TV adaptation, co-commissioned with AMC in the US, will star Matthew Macfadyen as Ingram, Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant, Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram, Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman Paul Smith, Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz. It will be released in mid-April.

The drama is directed by Stephen Frears, who oversaw the recent A Very English Scandal.

Quiz will embark on a brand new tour later this year, with casting to be announced.