Immersive Peaky Blinders show to open in London

An immersive production set in the world of Peaky Blinders, titled Peaky Blinders – The Rise, will open in London next summer.

An officially-endorsed, 360-degree theatre show, set in the world of the TV franchise, the piece is produced by Immersive Everywhere alongside Caryn Mandabach Productions and Steven Knight (who created the original TV series).

The immersive show will take place at the Vanguard Theatre in Camden, near Regent's Canal. The piece's director and creative director is Tom Maller and the production designer is Rebecca Brower, who both previously collaborated on Doctor Who: Time Fracture.

Further information and casting is to be revealed.

Peaky Blinders, about a Birmingham-based gang post-World War One, first appeared on screen in 2013, with a cast featuring Cillian Murphy, Helen McRory and Paul Anderson.