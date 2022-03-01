Henry V with Kit Harington – in photos

Production images have been released for Henry V, led by Kit Harington in the titular role in the Shakespearean history play.

The cast also includes Jude Akuwudike (King of France/Archbishop of Canterbury/Sir Thomas Erpingham), Seumas Begg (Jamy/Grey/Gloucester), Claire-Louise Cordwell (Bardolph/Bates), Kate Duchêne (Exeter/Constable of France), Olivier Huband (The Dauphin/Ely), Melissa Johns (Mistress Quickly/Williams/Macmorris), David Judge (Nym/Mountjoy), Danny Kirrane (Pistol/Westmoreland), Anoushka Lucas (Katherine/Gower), Adam Maxey (Orléans/Bedford), Steven Meo (Llewellyn/Falstaff), Marienella Phillips (Alice/Cambridge/Salisbury), Joanna Songi (Scroop/Rambures/Harfleur/Governor/York/Burgundy) and Millicent Wong (Chorus/Boy), alongside Gethin Alderman, Diany Bandza and Thomas Dennis.

Directed by Max Webster, the creative team features designer Fly Davis, assistant designer Roisin Jenner, lighting designer Lee Curran, assistant lighting designer Abi Turner, sound designer Carolyn Downing, assistant sound designer Jamie Lu, video designer Andrzej Goulding, movement director Benoit Swan Pouffer, assistant movement director Liam Francis, composer Andrew T Mackay, costume supervisor Lisa Aitken, fight director Kate Waters, dialect coach Fabien Enjalric, military consultant Tom Leigh, casting director Anna Cooper and resident assistant director Dadiow Lin.

Shakespeare's history play about the famous war-monarch runs until 9 April. It will also be broadcast via NTLive.

