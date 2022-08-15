Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces new West End casting

Fresh casting has been revealed for Harry Potter the Cursed Child, with new company members joining from 13 October 2022.

Joining the show, which has also extended to July 2023, will be Sam Crane as Harry Potter, with Frances Grey as Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant who will play their son Albus Potter.

Thomas Aldridge and Michelle Gayle continue as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Grace Wylde will play their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. James Howard continues as Draco Malfoy and Adam Wadsworth will play his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Gabriel Akamo, Troy Alexander, Harry Ames, David Annen, Sue Appleby, Sabina Cameron, Phil Cheadle, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Iskandar Eaton, Lewis Edgar, Jack Gardner, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, April Hughes, Max Hutchinson, Emma Louise Jones, Tom Mackean, David Mara, Henry Maynard, Kathryn Meisle, Gigi Noel-King, Melaina Pecorini, Niamh Perry, Ruchi Rai, Ian Redford, Rosalind Steele, Tom Storey, Joshua Talbot, Susan Vidler and Wreh-asha Walton. Fletcher Bell, Alice Langton-Farrell, Max Forde, Lottie Grey, Rafferty Ison, Abbiegail Mills and Harry Munson, who will alternate two children's roles, complete the 46-strong company.

The play is penned by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany, with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan CDG.