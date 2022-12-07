Hampstead Theatre's artistic director steps down following 100 per cent Arts Council grant cut

.

Following the Arts Council's decision to cut 100 per cent of its funding, announced last month, the Hampstead Theatre has revealed it must "change direction" and can "no longer continue solely as a new writing theatre".

The venue has revealed that artistic director Roxana Silbert will now step down from the north London venue's leadership, while executive producer, Greg Ripley-Duggan, will be responsible for the transition to a new model.

Silbert said: "Due to financial constraints, which are well documented, and after thorough reflection, it feels appropriate for me to resign my post at Hampstead Theatre. This has not been an easy decision.

"Hampstead will have to recalibrate and change in order to go forward and I wish it every success. I'd like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the staff, freelancers, writers and artists – onstage and backstage – for their wonderful contributions to the work on our stages and beyond. And, of course, to our audiences who have made everything worthwhile."

Irene Dorner, chair of Hampstead Theatre, said: "Obviously, we have all been devastated by the cut to Hampstead's grant [totalling £766,455], and we will all be very sad to see Roxana go. She has been an inspirational leader for Hampstead and has directed some truly wonderful productions on both our stages. As part of our new strategy, we trust that she will often be able to return to Hampstead as a visiting director."