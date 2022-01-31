WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Hamlet at Shakespeare's Globe – first look photos

The show has its opening night this week

George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson

Production photos have been released for Hamlet at Shakespare's Globe.

The anachronistic twist on Shakespeare's iconic text is being staged indoors for the first time in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse's history.

The company is composed of Peter Bourke (Horatio), Rachel Hannah Clarke (Ophelia), George Fouracres (Hamlet), Polly Frame (Gertrude), Francesca Henry (Rosencrantz), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Laertes), John Lightbody (Polonius), Ciarán O'Brien (Guildenstern / Ghost) and Irfan Shamji (Claudius).

Directed by Sean Holmes, the production has voice by Tess Dignan, fight direction by Philip d'Orléans, composition by Ed Gaughan, costume supervision by Jackie Orton, design by Grace Smart, text by Christine Schmidle, candle consultancy by Anna Watson and assistant direction by Bethany West.

The show runs across a variety of dates to 9 April.

Irfan Shamji as Claudius, George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson
Irfan Shamji as Claudius, John Lightbody as Polonius
© Johan Persson
Polly Frame as Gertrude, Irfan Shamji as Claudius, John Lightbody as Polonius
© Johan Persson
The company
© Johan Persson
The company
© Johan Persson
George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson
Ciarán O'Brien as Guildenstern, George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson
Rachel Hannah Clarke as Ophelia
© Johan Persson
George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson
George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson
Polly Frame as Gertrude
© Johan Persson
George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson
Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Laertes
© Johan Persson
George Fouracres as Hamlet
© Johan Persson
Ed Gaughan as Gravedigger
© Johan Persson
Francesca Henry as Rosencrantz, George Fouracres as Hamlet, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Laertes
© Johan Persson
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...