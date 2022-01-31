Hamlet at Shakespeare's Globe – first look photos

Production photos have been released for Hamlet at Shakespare's Globe.

The anachronistic twist on Shakespeare's iconic text is being staged indoors for the first time in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse's history.

The company is composed of Peter Bourke (Horatio), Rachel Hannah Clarke (Ophelia), George Fouracres (Hamlet), Polly Frame (Gertrude), Francesca Henry (Rosencrantz), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Laertes), John Lightbody (Polonius), Ciarán O'Brien (Guildenstern / Ghost) and Irfan Shamji (Claudius).

Directed by Sean Holmes, the production has voice by Tess Dignan, fight direction by Philip d'Orléans, composition by Ed Gaughan, costume supervision by Jackie Orton, design by Grace Smart, text by Christine Schmidle, candle consultancy by Anna Watson and assistant direction by Bethany West.

The show runs across a variety of dates to 9 April.

