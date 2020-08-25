Watch three years of Hamilton West End casts unite to sing "History"
The video is highlighting racial injustice in the UK
Three years of West End Hamilton casts have united to perform a special version of Michael Jackson's "History".
Featuring award-winning performer Giles Terera, the piece highlights the ongoing conversations around Black Lives Matter and how the movement is a vital part of British history.
You can find out more in our dedicated Black Lives Matter guide and watch the performance below.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning piece is currently paused while the pandemic continues, but is set to begin West End performances again in 2021.
