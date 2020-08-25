Watch three years of Hamilton West End casts unite to sing "History"

Three years of West End Hamilton casts have united to perform a special version of Michael Jackson's "History".

Featuring award-winning performer Giles Terera, the piece highlights the ongoing conversations around Black Lives Matter and how the movement is a vital part of British history.

You can find out more in our dedicated Black Lives Matter guide and watch the performance below.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning piece is currently paused while the pandemic continues, but is set to begin West End performances again in 2021.