Hamilton puts out new West End casting call

The West End production of Hamilton, which has reopened at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, has put out a fresh call for performers.

Searching for artists of all ethnicities and heritages, genders and gender expressions and neurodiversities, the musical is on the hunt for individuals able to take its run through to June 2022.

A full set of guidelines is in the photos below – potential auditionees should get in touch at [email protected]

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.