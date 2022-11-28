Guys and Dolls cast announced with Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal and Marisha Wallace set for the show

Casting has been announced for the upcoming immersive production of Guys and Dolls, which begins previews at the Bridge Theatre on the newly announced date of 3 March 2023.

Nick Hytner's production of the seminal show features set design by Bunny Christie, choreography by Arlene Phillips, costumes by Deborah Andrews and Christie, associate direction and choreography by James Cousins, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, musical direction by Tom Brady, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Set to lead the show are Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Nathan Detroit, Andrew Richardson (A Call to Spy) as Sky Masterson, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza) as Sarah Brown, Marisha Wallace (Waitress) as Miss Adelaide and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Also appearing are Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O'Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Adam Pearce (Harry the Horse), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright).

Completing the cast are Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O'Dea, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

Tickets are on sale below, with the show currently booking through to 2 September 2023.