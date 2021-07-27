Grace Mouat and Nathania Ong to join West End Be More Chill

New cast members at Be More Chill have been revealed!

Grace Mouat will take over the role of Chloe from the outgoing Millie O'Connell (who is returning to Rent) while Nathania Ong will join the show as Jenna (taking over from Renee Lamb).

Continuing in the show are Returning to the show will be Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell), Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Stewart Clarke (The Squip), Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst), Scott Folan (Jeremy Heere), Christopher Fry (Mr Heere, Mr Reyes and others), James Hameed (Rich Goranski), Gabriel Hinchliffe (Ensemble), Eve Norris (Ensemble), Miles Paloma (Jake Dillinger).

The production is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographer is Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Associate Director is Gavin Mitford, Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall and UK casting is by Will Burton.

Be More Chill runs to 5 September 2021, before & Juliet (with Mouat also in the cast) returns to the venue.

The musical became a huge cult sensation following millions of plays online after an initial premiere in 2015. The production enjoyed a stellar run off-Broadway before a six-month spell on Broadway, where it completed its season on 11 August 2019. The piece got a four-star write-up when it landed in the UK at The Other Palace in early 2020.