Good starring David Tennant announces new West End venue and 2021 dates

The West End production of C P Taylor's Good has announced new 2021 dates and venue.

It is to be led by WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor David Tennant, who was last on stage in London when he starred in Don Juan in Soho in 2017, who takes on the role of Professor John Halder in the piece.

Good will run for a 12 week season from 21 April 2021 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, rather than the previously scheduled Playhouse Theatre.

Taylor's play was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse in 1981. Set in 1930s Germany, it follows a professor who attempts to rationalise the actions and anti-semitism of the Nazi party. A revival of the play in 1999 starred Charles Dance and a film version – created in 2008 – featured Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs and Jodie Whittaker.

Good has direction by Dominic Cooke, with the cast also including Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey. The creative team includes designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Paul Arditti and musical director Nigel Lilley.

The show was originally meant to begin previews at the Playhouse Theatre on 6 October and run for ten weeks, but has been forced to move dates given the ongoing pandemic.

Tickets go on sale on 12 October, with current ticket holders being contacted beforehand to re-seat themselves.

Kate Horton, co-founder of producers Fictionhouse, said "We're truly thankful to our fantastic audience for their incredible enthusiasm for the production and their patience and understanding while we worked on rescheduling the run. It was a real sadness not to be able to share GOOD with them this autumn and we'll be making sure that we are in touch with everyone who had already booked to give them priority service for the new dates, before we open booking on October 12.

'David Tennant, Dominic Cooke, ATG and the whole team have been utterly dedicated to making the show happen for everyone as soon as it is safe to do so and it will be thrilling to see everyone at the beautiful, intimate Harold Pinter Theatre this spring".