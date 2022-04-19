Shakespeare's Globe teams with BBC to mark 25th anniversary

Shakespeare's Globe will mark the 25th anniversary of its rebuild by broadcasting three productions on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

These will be: Twelfth Night (2021), featuring current artistic director Michelle Terry; her predecessor Emma Rice's staging of A Midsummer Night's Dream (2016); and The Duchess of Malfi starring Gemma Arterton (2014).

The broadcasts form part of BBC Four's new Sunday Night Performances, showcasing some of the best of the UK's dance, theatre, music and spoken word.

The first BBC Four broadcast will be in the spring, with all transmission dates to be announced.

In a further collaboration, the Globe's summer season will include CBeebies' version of As You Like It, which will be live on stage on 9 and 10 August.