Glee docuseries to go behind the scenes on controversial musical show

Discovery Plus and ID have ordered a three-part documentary from Ample Entertainment that will explore the alleged behind-the-scenes drama at Glee, the wildly popular Fox series about a high school glee club.

Glee ran from 2009-2015. This is according to Deadline, which broke the story.

Featuring interviews with crew, cast members, and their family members, the untitled series will touch on major controversies related to Glee, including the persistent bullying rumors that have dogged Lea Michele (who played Rachel, and is now starring in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

The documentary will also address the accidental heroin overdose of Cory Monteith (who played Finn) and the suicide of Mark Salling (Puck), who was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

The production company, Ample Entertainment, is the group behind Murder in the Heartland, which also streams on Discovery .