Gate Theatre's Mephisto [A Rhapsody] and Land Without Dreams casting announced

Casting has been announced for two shows at the Gate Theatre in west London.

Appearing in Samuel Gallet's Mephisto [A Rhapsody] will be Leo Bill, Elizabeth Chan, Tamzin Griffin, Rebecca Humphries, Sean Jackson, Anna Maria Nabirye and Rhys Rusbatch.

The piece, which is translated by Chris Campbell, is a response to the cult Klaus Mann novel of the same about a man who performs Faust for Hitler. It is directed by Kirsty Housley (The Encounter) and runs from 3 to 26 October.

Design is by Basia Binkowska with lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Helen Skiera, assistant direction by Kaleya Baxe, design assistance by Amanda Ramasawmy and fight direction by Lisa Connell.

The UK premiere of Copenhagen company Fix&Foxy's Land Without Dreams is the second show in the season and will run from 14 November to 7 December. Directed by Lise Lauenblad in London (with director and writer Tue Biering overseeing the show when it had its world premiere) the production will star PECS co-founder Temi Wilkey and is a reaction against dystopian visions of the future.