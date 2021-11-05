Full cast for Bonnie and Clyde concerts at Theatre Royal Drury Lane announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming concert production of Bonnie and Clyde at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Joining previously unveiled Jeremy Jordan as Clyde will be Frances Mayli McCann as Bonnie. Also involved are George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher and Liam Tamne as Ted. Reports to WhatsOnStage said McCann absolutely astounded Jordan in her audition for the role earlier this year.

The cast is completed by Casey Al-Shaqsy (The Prince of Egypt) as Stella, Simon Anthony (The Wedding Singer) as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan (Holby City) as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies (Be More Chill) as ‘Trish', Adrian Grove (Follies) as Henry Barrow, Debbie Kurup (Girl From The North Country) as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse (Matilda) as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney Todd) as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox (Billy Elliot) as Captain Frank Hamer and Julie Yammanee (Lazarus) as Emma Parker.

The previously announced Laura Osnes is no longer performing in the piece, which runs on 17 and 18 January 2022. A handful of remaining tickets are on sale below.

The cult favourite, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, follows ill-fated lovers and outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. It features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America". Appearing on Broadway in 2011, with the musical previously playing for a week in the UK in 2017.

The concert is directed by Nick Winston with musical direction by Katy Richardson, with Alexzandra Sarmient as assistant director, lighting by Zoe Spurr, set and costumes by Philip Whitcomb, sound by Tom Marshall, production management by Phil McCandlish, company stage management by Graham Harrison, deputy stage management by Anne Baxter, assistant stage management by Tom Fisher, dialect coaching by Charmian Hoare and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

The band features assistant musical director Chris Poon (Keys 2), Kate Ingram (Reed 1), Hannah Lawrance (Reed 2), Kobi Pham (Guitar 1), Jack Pennifold (Guitar 2), Zach Okonkwo (Drums), Elliot Lyte (Fiddle) and Annie Blake (Bass).