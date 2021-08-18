Full cast joining Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle in Macbeth revealed

A drum, a drum, the complete Macbeth company doth come!

The full team accompanying James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan (taking on the lead roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth) in the Almeida's Shakespeare revival will be Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Annie Firbank, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin.

The children will be played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

Playing from 27 September to 20 November, the piece is directed by Yaël Farber with design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.

The piece's full name is the slightly lengthier The Tragedy of Macbeth.