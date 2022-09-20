Full cast for Some Like It Hot musical announced

The complete cast has been announced for the new musical Some Like it Hot, beginning performances on 1 November at the Shubert Theatre in advance of an 11 December opening.

Based on the classic Billy Wilder film, Some Like It Hot has a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin. Casey Nicholaw will direct and choreograph.

As previously announced, Christian Borle and J Harrison Ghee will take on the roles of Joe/Josephine and Jerry/Daphne, respectively.

They will be joined in the principal cast by Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, and Mark Lotito as Spats.

The ensemble is set to include Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K J Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

The production will have sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound by Brian Ronan, hair and wigs by Josh Marquette, makeup by Milagros Medina-Cerdiera, music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, musical direction by Darryl Archibald, dance arrangements by Glen Kelly, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter.

Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians who witness a mob hit and decide to cross-dress to join an all-female band in order to hide. Borle, Ghee, and Hicks take on roles originated onscreen by Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe.

