Full cast for Gypsy revival announced

Full cast joining Joanna Riding in the upcoming revival of Gypsy has been announced.

Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim's musical, which follows two wannabe performers and their intensely pushy mother as they tour the nation, runs at Buxton Opera House on dates from 7 to 24 July 2022. It features numbers such as "Let Me Entertain You", "Everything's Coming Up Roses", "You Gotta Have a Gimmick" and "Some People".

Monique Young (Mary Poppins) will play Louise (aka Gypsy Rose Lee), while David Leonard (Matilda) joins as Herbie and Hannah Everest (The Sound of Music) as June.

They are joined by Rebecca Lisewski (Carousel) as Mazeppa, Aiesha Naomi Pease (Hairspray) as Electra and Tiffany Graves ( Kiss Me Kate) as Tessie Tura. Liam Dean will play Tulsa and James Rockey is set to play Uncle Jocko.

Other roles are played by Michael Dean-Wilson, Lisa Dent, Callum Mann, Alex O'Reilly, Megan Hollie Robertson and Samuel Ashall.

The creative team is composed of director Paul Kerryson, conductor Ben Atkinson, choreographer David Needham, assistant director Juliet Gough, set designer Phil R Daniels, costume designer Charles Cusick Smith, lighting designer Jake Wiltshire and sound designer Andy Johnson.