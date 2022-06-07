From Here to Eternity to be revived in London this year

A new production of much-loved musical From Here to Eternity is heading to London later this year.

The show, first seen in 2013, is set in the two weeks running up to Pearl Harbor and is based on James Jones' novel of the same name. It has lyrics by Tim Rice (The Lion King), music by Stuart Brayson and book by Donald Rice and Bill Oakes.

Aria Entertainment, Bill Kenwright and Heartaches Limited will produce the show. Director Brett Smock said today: "After extensive development work on From Here To Eternity in the US at The REV Theatre Company in New York and The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, we are thrilled to join forces with UK producer Katy Lipson/Aria Entertainment to present a powerful new production designed specifically for the intimacy of Charing Cross Theatre.

"Framed by a world on the brink of war, at a time when we are losing the last of the 'Greatest Generation', and with the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor just last year, it feels timely to revisit this fascinating series of events."

Nick Barstow will be the musical director and orchestrator, with Stewart Charlesworth as set and costume designer, Andrew Johnson as sound designer, Cressida Carré as choreographer, Ollie Hancock as production coordinator and Jane Deitch as casting director with Chris Matanlé as general manager.

The new revival will play at London's Charing Cross Theatre from 29 October to 17 December. Casting is to be revealed.

From Here to Eternity



Rice said: "It's wonderful to have From Here To Eternity back in London. Since its world premiere in the West End in 2013, there have been two excellent productions in North America, both directed by Brett Smock, and I'm delighted he's bringing the latest iteration of the show back across The Pond. Katy Lipson and her team are the perfect partners: young, dynamic and energetic – like the fighting men of G Company.

"It's been a treat to get back to the writing desk with Stuart, too.If you like your musicals soft and fluffy, this show is not for you. We have nothing to offer but danger, betrayal, heart-break, hope, blood, sweat and tears!"

Composer Brayson added: "Since my tiny acorn of an idea that the classic James Jones novel would make a good musical – and everyone thought I was mad – I've been fortunate to experience its remarkable journey from early workshops at the Bridewell Theatre to a West End run, a wonderful film of the production, a successful cast album and two terrific American productions. That's not too shabby for a self-taught musician and working class lad from Gateshead!"