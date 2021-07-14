First listen: What the Ladybird Heard prepares for West End run

WhatsOnStage has a first listen to What the Ladybird Heard as the family-friendly show prepares for a new West End run.

Appearing in the piece are Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening, Hope Mill), Roddy Lynch (A Christmas Carol, Theatre Royal Bath), James Mateo-Salt (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum), Matthew McPherson (The Jolly Christmas Postman, Oxford Playhouse), and Abigail Middleton (Pig, Royal Court Theatre Liverpool).

Adapted from Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks' bestselling book by Graham Hubbard (who also directs), the piece has set, puppet and costume design by Bek Palmer, design consultancy by Lydia Monks, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, composition and sound design by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw with lyrics by Fiber and Howard Jacques, while producers are Kenny Wax Family Entertainment in association with Matthew Gregory.

Playing for a limited season from 15 July to 29 August at the Palace Theatre, the piece tells the story of a Ladybird who tries to stop two men stealing a prized cow.