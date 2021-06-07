First eight minutes of In the Heights movie released

You want extra footage of In the Heights, then eight minutes of the film come all at once!

Directed by Jon M Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. It follows a community in modern-day Washington Heights as they grapple with the world around them.

The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

With songs by Miranda, the film has orchestrations by Hal Rosenfeld, with Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman serving as executive music producers. Steven Gizicki is the music supervisor, and Ryan Shore provided additional music and orchestrations. A cast album will be released on 11 June.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a glowing four-star review, saying it's "an unmissable summer treat for any musical love."