Filmed recording of West End Uncle Vanya with Richard Armitage and Toby Jones to be released in cinemas and broadcast on BBC

The recent West End production of Uncle Vanya will be released in cinemas and broadcast via the BBC.

The show was interrupted by the pandemic but has been recorded recently by the cast during the last month. All involved were self-isolating and underwent regular tests with the crew in masks, PPE and socially distancing throughout the process.

The ensemble is composed of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee Lou Wood and Peter Wight. Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair. Ciarán Hinds will be replaced by Roger Allam (The Thick of It) in the show.

Uncle Vanya is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.

Sarah Crompton gave the show five stars when it first premiered in the West End in January 2020 saying it was "All in all, a glory."

Sonia Friedman (SFP) and Sally Angel (Angelica Films) said: "Collaborating on filming Ian Rickson's extraordinary production of Uncle Vanya has been a wonderful and inspiring experience. Despite all the challenges involved in filming this production (with no social distancing on screen), the results are testament to a brilliant and dedicated cast and crew led by Ian himself alongside Ross MacGibbon.

"It is such a privilege that we are able to bring this beautiful production to a wider audience after its run was cut so brutally short by the Covid-19 pandemic in March. We would also like to thank SFP's loyal coproducers who have so generously allowed us to pursue this vision for the filmed production and enabled it to become a reality".

Transmission date and broadcast details are to be revealed.