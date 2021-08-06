Fever Pitch at the Hope Theatre casting announced

Casting has been announced for the Hope Theatre's Fever Pitch, based on Nick Hornby's hit memoir.

Adapted by Joel Samuels, the show is all about one man's obsession with Arsenal Football club and the venue will also offer 10 per cent of all tickets to Islington residents.

The show is set to star Ashley Gerlach as Pete/Ensemble, Gabrielle MacPherson as Sarah/Ensemble, Jack Trueman as Nick and Louise Hoare as Louise/Ensemble.

The production is directed by Kennedy Bloomer, with Laurel Marks as assistant director, set and costume designer by Sorcha Corcoran, lighting by Martha Godfrey, sound by Kristina Kapilin, stage management by Summer Keeling and production management by Gianluca Zona.

The play runs from 31 August to 25 September.