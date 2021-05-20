Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie to premiere on Amazon Prime

The big screen adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will premiere on Amazon Prime later this year.

Originally set to be distributed by 20th Century Studios in cinemas on 23 October last year, the rights were acquired by Amazon during the pandemic. It will now debut on Amazon's streaming service on 17 September 2021 in countries worldwide.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is based on the story of Jamie Campbell, as featured in the documentary Drag Queen at Sixteen. The documentary was adapted for the stage back in 2017, and follows a young boy, Jamie New (renamed for the show) who aspires to be a drag queen while tackling a turbulent time growing up in Sheffield. Songs include "And You Don't Even Know It" and "He's My Boy."

Max Harwood as Jamie New and Richard E Grant as Loco Chanelle

The film stars newcomer Max Harwood in the titular role. Lauren Patel, also making her big screen debut, plays Jamie's best friend Pritti Pasha. Richard E Grant plays Hugo / Loco Chanelle, with Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's mum Margaret.

Margaret's best friend Ray is played by Shobna Gulati (who appeared in the stage show) while Sharon Horgan takes on the role of Jamie's teacher Miss Hedge.

Other members of the cast include Ralph Ineson (a TV veteran) as Jamie's dad, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, Ramzan Miah as Zayn, and the original Jamie from the stage show, John McCrea, will play the Young Loco Chanelle.

The Everybody's Talking About Jamie film reunites the stage production's creative team: Jonathan Butterell returns as director, the screenplay and lyrics are by book writer Tom MacRae, and the score is composed by Dan Gillespie Sells and Anne Dudley. Christopher Ross is cinematographer.

"I am thrilled that our film - the story of taking your place in the world with joy, pride and acceptance - will be winging its way across the world with the Amazon Family," said Butterell. "Let's come together to celebrate the glorious and fabulous uniqueness of each and every one of us."