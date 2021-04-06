Eurobeat musical revival: first look trailer released ahead of streamed run

A new online version of the West End Musical Eurobeat – The Pride of Europe will premiere at the end of the month

The show will be hosted by David O'Reilly's "Orla Board" as Marlene Cabana, with a cast including Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing), Tia Kofi (RuPaul's Drag Race), Harriet Thorpe (Cabaret, Wicked) and Tom Read Wilson (Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Best Home Cook).

The show will also star West End regulars Christine Allado, Matt Croke, Scott Garnham, Aisha Jawando, Scott Paige, Claudia Kariuki, David Ribi alongside Sooz Kempner, Annell Odartey, George Olney, Alexzandra Sarimiento and Jaime Tait.

You can watch the trailer here:

First seen in the West End in 2008, Eurobeat is billed as an "irreverent, hilarious homage and celebration of the world's best loved song contest".

It was filmed at The Clapham Grand and streamed globally from 30 April to 10 May 2021 via stream.theatre. Viewers will be asked to vote online after watching the show and the results show will be streamed from 14 to 18 May 2021.

Eurobeat - The Pride of Europe has a book, music and lyrics by Craig Christie, is directed by Max Bex Roberts, choreographed by Callum Tempest and the musical supervisor is Adrian Kirk.