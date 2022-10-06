Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol announces London cast

Casting has been confirmed for the upcoming European premiere of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – A New Musical.

The show, which premiered in Boston in 2019, relocates Charles Dickens' classic festive tale to the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee in the 1930s, where Ebenezer Scrooge is the owner of a mining company town.

Leading the company will be Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey) as Scrooge, alongside (in alphabetical order) Halle Brown, Iona Fraser, Richard J Hunt, Vicki Lee Taylor, George Maguire, Ediz Mahmut, Sarah O'Connor, Christopher Parkinson, Minal Patel, Annie Southall, Carole Stennett, Danny Whitehead and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Sharing the role of Tiny Tim will be Daniel Lee, Alexander Quinlan and Samuel Sturge, with Elliot Marsden, George Menezes Cutts and Dereke Oladele completing the children's cast.

Featuring original songs by the country music legend herself, Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is adapted by David H Bell, Paul T Couch and Curt Wollan, with a book by Bell. It's produced by Fiery Angel Entertainment and Red Tail Entertainment.

The production is directed and choreographed by Alison Pollard, with musical direction by Andrew Hilton, set design by Scott Davis, costume design by Linda Roethke, props design by Eleanor Kahn, lighting design by David Howe and sound design by Richard Brooker. The assistant director and choreographer is Andrew Margerison, the associate musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson and the associate sound designer is Kelsh Buckman Drudge.

Extra performances have now been added on 22 and 29 December.

The show runs at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall from 8 December 2022 to 8 January 2023, with a press night set for 13 December. Tickets are on sale below.