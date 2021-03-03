Disney releases line-up for Broadway event to celebrate International Women's Day

A virtual event on 12 March 2021 will celebrate International Women's Day.

Titled "Women's Day On Broadway", the Disney on Broadway annual programme will see speeches, conversations and panel sessions on a variety of topics, including motherhood during the pandemic and the representation of BIPOC women both on stage and beyond.

Participants in the events are Marija Abney, Laura Benanti, Tanya Birl, Pearl Cleage, Cara Cooper, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Alia Jones Harvey, Gethsemane Herron-Coward, Patrice Hrabowskie, Vanessa Javier, Tavia Jefferson, Julia Jones, Eva Price, Erin Moore, Phoebe Moore, Brittany Monachino, Lynn Nottage, Tali Perlman, Deborah Roberts, Jessica Rush, Karen Olivo, Aaliytha Stevens, and Anne Quart.

The Broadway Sinfonietta will also provide a performance.

The virtual event will kick off at 1pm EST (6pm GMT), with all welcome.