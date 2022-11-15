Disney's Newsies – rehearsal images released ahead of UK premiere

Brand-new rehearsal images have been released for the eagerly awaited UK premiere of Disney's Newsies.

Directed and choreographed by Matt Cole, the musical will officially open on 8 December for a strictly limited season, following previews from 29 November. The show is set to be presented in-the-round, with immersive elements drawing audiences into the action.

Newsies follows a group of early 19th-century newspaper boys who go on strike after a publishing magnate tries to exploit them. It was first seen on Broadway in 2012, where it received two Tony Awards.

Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid) provides the score while Harvey Feirstein (Kinky Boots) has penned the book and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba's Pride) is the lyricist.









Leading the show will be Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Legally Blonde) as Jack Kelly, alongside Bronté Barbé (What's New, Pussycat?) as Katherine Plumber.

Also appearing (in alphabetical order) are Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Josh Barnett as Race, Cameron Blakely as Joseph Pulitzer, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as Ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Ross Dawes as Snyder, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Kamilla Fernandes as Ensemble and Jacob Fisher as Albert.

They are joined by Jamie Golding as Wiesel, Damon Gould as Finch, Zack Guest as Swing, Jordan Isaac as Swing, Alex James-Hatton as Oscar Delancey, Clarice Julianda as Ensemble, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, Ryan Kopel as Davey, Sion Lloyd as Bunsen George Michaelides as Romeo, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Joshua Nkemdilim as Elmer, Mark Samaras as Mike, Bradley Trevethan as Swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Ensemble.

The role of Les will be shared by Nesim Adnan, Haydn Court, Oliver Gordon and Ethan Sokontwe.

The production has set design by Morgan Large, musical supervision, dance arrangements and musical direction by Nigel Lilley, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Simon Hale, performer flying (!!) by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions Ltd, casting by Lucy Casson, children's casting by Jo Hawes, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, associate direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie, associate musical direction by Chris Ma and production management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.

Tickets for performances through to 19 February 2023 at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre are on sale below.