Disney's Frozen extends West End run into summer 2023 and reveals new cast images

Disney's hit musical Frozen has extended its run at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane through to June 2023.

The seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical adaptation of the record-breaking Disney film features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, with direction by Michael Grandage.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, being described as "the most enormous fun."

Frozen features choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.









The current cast is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa), Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans) and Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton). Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall continue to alternate the role of Sven.

Completing the company are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Jeremy Batt, Danny Becker, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Isabella Glanznig Santos, Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Tickets for performances through to 18 June 2023 are on sale now.