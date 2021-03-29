Disenchanted musical, reimagining Disney princesses, to be revived online with all-female cast

Exclusive: An all-star revival of hit musical Disenchanted will be streamed next month.

The show, which twists the conventional tale of fairytale princesses and re-tells their stories from fresh perspectives, has been seen off-Broadway.

The cast features Jodie Steele (SIX The Musical, Heathers) as Snow White, Sophie Isaacs (SIX The Musical, Heathers) as Cinderella, Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX The Musical) as Pocahontas, Millie O'Connell (Be More Chill, SIX The Musical) as The Little Mermaid, Shanay Holmes (RENT, The Bodyguard) as The Princess Who Kissed The Frog, Courtney Bowman (Everybody's Talking About Jamie; SIX the Musical) as Badroulbadour, Natalie Chua (Priscilla Queen of the Desert; Bat Out of Hell) as Hua Mulan, Allie Daniel (RENT, The Secret Society of Leading Ladies ) as Cinderella, Aisha Jawando (Tina the Musical, Motown the Musical) as Belle and Jenny O'Leary (Heathers, We Will Rock You) as Rapunzel.

The piece, with book, music and lyrics by Dennis T Giacino, has been nominated for a variety of awards and has been filmed entirely on green screen.

Tickets are £15 and will be available via stream.theatre, with the musical playing from 9 to 11 April 2021.

Disenchanted has direction by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical direction by George Dyer, hair design by Charlotte Wilkson, make up by Abbi Rose and filming by The Umbrella Rooms.

Director Tom Jackson Greaves said: "Disenchanted is exactly what our audiences need right now as we fill our hearts with hope for the future - laughter, magic and just a couple of woodland creatures... and this cast? Just you wait."

The first 200 tickets purchased to the premiere performance (9 April) will also receive exclusive access to the "VIP after party" with the cast on Zoom.