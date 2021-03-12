Derren Brown to create stage version of The Invisible Man

A new version of The Invisible Man is in the works (though naturally, we can't see it yet).

Created by Bafta Award-winning Derren Brown and written by the award-winning Barney Norris, the piece is hoping to open next autumn (2022) with venue and details to be revealed.

Joint CEOs of producers PW Productions, Peter Wilson and Iain Gillie said today: "Since our first meeting with Derren Brown in 2019, we've been really excited about this project. We know that in the hands of Derren and Barney Norris, it is going to be a completely compelling and thrilling piece of theatre."

H G Wells' classic sci-fi novel follows a man who uses science to make himself invisible to the naked eye. It was adapted into a critically lauded film starring Elizabeth Moss in 2020.