Dave Malloy's Preludes musical to be live-streamed from Southwark Playhouse

Dave Molloy's musical Preludes, about the life of Sergei Rachmaninoff, will be streamed live from Southwark Playhouse in early May.

Directed by Alex Sutton, the cast is composed of Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Steven Serlin.

Malloy has written a brand new song for this concert production, available for three performances on 7 and 8 May.

The live-stream will have lighting design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Andrew Johnson, musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith and live stream operation by Bartek Podkowa.