Danny Mac, Jodie Prenger and more to take part in online charity performances for Shakespeare Day

Over 50 artists and professionals will helm a new online project All the Web's a Stage in time for Shakespeare Day on 23 April.

The event will see live performances featuring cabaret, comedy, dance and theatre, with those taking part including Danny Mac, Tom Milner, Jodie Prenger and La Voix. Full programme details are to be announced.

Danny Mac said today: "At this moment of worldwide crisis, many of our colleagues in the arts are facing severe hardships as their jobs literally disappear. It's so important the industry comes together to support each other, and this feels such a fitting way to raise money for those in need and allow audiences to continue enjoying live performance."

The event is run by Theatre Together, a collective aiming to raise money for those in the arts facing hardship. Organisations involved include ANRPR, Debbie Hicks Productions, Harry Blumenau Casting, Hartshorn-Hook Productions, Infinity Technical Management, IAMarketing, Iris Theatre, LIVR, Metal Rabbit Productions, Paul Virides Productions, Relish Theatre, RJG Productions, and Target-Live, as well as a variety of freelance artists.

Co-producer Paul Virides said: "Our world faces unprecedented times, and we in the arts are facing huge challenges, with the CIF indicating today that 47% of freelancers in the arts have lost 100% of their booked gigs. Across the UK artists have been coming up with ingenious ways to stay connected and support each other during this time. The 23 April has long been a significant day in the theatre world to celebrate the life of Shakespeare. His quote that ‘all the world's a stage,' when we can't access our own stages, has never felt more resonant in our lifetimes. In 1661, 23 April also marked the beginning of the Restoration of theatres in Britain: the end of the last time we were forced to close for a prolonged period of time. So it feels the perfect date to come together to celebrate live performance and raise money for our colleagues struggling at this critical time."

Anyone interested in taking part can contact [email protected]