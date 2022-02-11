WhatsOnStage Logo
Cyrano de Bergerac returns to the West End – first look

The show will also play in Glasgow

The cast
© Marc Brenner

Photos have been released for Cyrano de Bergerac as it returns to the West End.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, Rostand's seminal text about an unmatched swordsman with an elongated nose is adapted by Martin Crimp.

Joining James McAvoy in the show are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

The production has design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters. Additional movement is by Polly Bennett, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Lily Molgaard, associate direction by Rupert Hands, assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat, associate design by Rachel Wingate and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The cast
© Marc Brenner
Eben Figueiredo (Christian) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)
© Marc Brenner
Evelyn Miller (Roxane) and Eben Figueiredo (Christian)
© Marc Brenner
Evelyn Miller (Roxane) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)
© Marc Brenner
Evelyn Miller (Roxane) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)
© Marc Brenner
Evelyn Miller (Roxane)
© Marc Brenner
James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)
© Marc Brenner
James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)
© Marc Brenner
James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) and the company
© Marc Brenner
Michele Austin (Ragueneau)
© Marc Brenner
Nima Taleghani (Ligniere)
© Marc Brenner
Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer)
© Marc Brenner
Sam Black (Armand), Sophie Mercell (Marie-Louise), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Michele Austin (Ragueneau) and Nima Taleghani (Ligniere)
© Marc Brenner
