Cyrano de Bergerac returns to the West End – first look

Photos have been released for Cyrano de Bergerac as it returns to the West End.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, Rostand's seminal text about an unmatched swordsman with an elongated nose is adapted by Martin Crimp.

Joining James McAvoy in the show are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

The production has design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters. Additional movement is by Polly Bennett, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Lily Molgaard, associate direction by Rupert Hands, assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat, associate design by Rachel Wingate and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The cast

Eben Figueiredo (Christian) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Evelyn Miller (Roxane) and Eben Figueiredo (Christian)

Evelyn Miller (Roxane) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Evelyn Miller (Roxane) and James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Evelyn Miller (Roxane)

James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac)

James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) and the company

Michele Austin (Ragueneau)

Nima Taleghani (Ligniere)

Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer)

