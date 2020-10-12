Courtney Act and Monét X Change to star in new comedy Death Drop in the West End this Christmas

As a wave of socially distanced shows has been unveiled, a new piece, Death Drop, joins the list of festive productions being presented in central London.

The show will star RuPaul's Drag Race'ss Courtney Act and Monét X Change (alongside a full cast of drag artists – Kemah Bob, LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, Holly Stars and Vinegar Strokes) and is billed as a "murder mystery with "more twists and turns than a drag queens wig".

The piece is written by Holly Stars and inspired by an idea from Christopher D Clegg.

Act said: "I can't wait to get back onto a stage in front of real people this Christmas and I especially can't wait to make my West End debut in Death Drop! It's such a hilarious show and it's just what we all need after months of being locked away. The Garrick Theatre, I'm coming for you!"

Death Drop begins previews on 3 December and runs at the Garrick Theatre, with tickets on sale now.

It is produced by Trafalgar Theatre Productions (The King and I) and TuckShop (Cinderella at Trafalgar Studios).

Audiences will be socially distanced, with the venue complying with Covid secure guidelines to mitigate risk.