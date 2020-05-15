Watch the Cats musical for free right here this weekend

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats will be streamed for free from this Friday.

The show is the next in a series of Lloyd Webber's works that are being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country.

Featuring songs including "Memory" and "Macavity", the show first ran in the West End in 10981

The stage production of the iconic show, starring Elaine Paige, John Partridge, Jacob Brent, Jason Gardiner and Sir John Mills, will be available for free for 24 hours in the UK, and 48 hours in all other territories.

Watch it here from 7pm BST: