New casting call announced for Bruce Bogtrotter in upcoming Matilda film

A new casting call has been put out for the character of Bruce Bogtrotter in the upcoming Matilda film.

Released by Lucy Bevan casting last week, the film is looking for: "a boy who is 4FT10 or under and aged 9 or over by February 2021 for licensing reasons. Applications must be submitted by a teacher, parent or legal guardian."

The film is encouraging "children of all ethnicities to apply", with the boy playing Bruce ideally being "an excellent dancer with a fantastic singing voice." The character is described as "confident, heavy set, characterful and has a great sense of humour."

Anyone who has already applied for the film already is encouraged not to reapply.

We're back at it again! We are currently searching for a small boy with killer dance moves to play Bruce Bogtrotter in the @Working_Title film 'Matilda'. Details on the flyer attached. Please RT! Thanks so much#castingcall #kidscasting #casting #comeonBruce pic.twitter.com/cpM5xMp43X — Emily Brockmann (@emily_brockmann) September 24, 2020

No official casting for the film has been officially revealed, though Ralph Fiennes is said to be locked into playing the role of Miss Trunchbull. The search for the Matilda cast commenced in April with plans to begin shooting by the end of the year, though this may well have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The musical will continue to play in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Roald Dahl's book follows a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.