Cast for new musical Elixir at The Other Palace revealed

The cast has been revealed for the workshop run of new musical Elixir, which will play for a week in The Other Palace studio later this month.

Stefan Abingdon (The Midnight Beast) and Liam George's (Plaster) musical follows two fresh recruits at a multi-level marketing firm who have to fight their way to the top. The score is set to be inspired by contemporary pop and rock music, along the lines of Spring Awakening, Dear Evan Hansen and Heathers.

Set to appear will be Julie Armstrong (Follies) Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera), Ryan Downey (Company), Siubhan Harrison (Ocean at the End of the Lane), Sam Oladeinde (Come From Away), Lizzy Parker (Heathers), Marc Pickering (Zorro) and Yuki Sutton (Ride).

Sam Rayner (The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much) directs the production, with musical direction by Laurence Stannard (Parade), production assistance by Georgina Coram and a band composed of Sam Hicks, Nick Rice and Jake Priestly. Further creative team members are to be revealed.

Abingdon and George said: "We are buzzing to see Elixir brought to life, particularly at The Other Palace, the birthing ground of so many exciting new musicals. Having written the majority of it through the plague, we are excited to see if it sounds as great onstage as it did over Zoom, in our PJs, with a time lag…"

The show runs from 19 to 23 October.