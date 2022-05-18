Cast for Million Dollar Quartet musical revival announced

Meet the cast of Million Dollar Quartet.

Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux's hit musical, first seen on Broadway in 2010, will play in a new revival at the Barn Theatre from 6 June to 16 July.

Featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley, the show is set in a 1950s recording studio and follows the four iconic music makers as their lives collide.

It is directed by Alex Sutton (Preludes) with assistant direction by Maria Graciano, musical direction by Sam Beveridge, scenic design by Mike Leopold, costume design by Denise Cleal, lighting design by Andy Webb and sound design by Chris Cleal.

Set to appear are Joe Bence (Lord Dismiss Us) as Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Butcher (Never Lost At Home) as Fluke, Olivia-Faith Kamau (professional debut, 2021 graduate) as Dyanne, AJ Jenks (Buddy) as Elvis Presley, Lucas Koch (2022 graduate) as Johnny Cash, Melker Nilsson (The Wicker Husband) as Brother Jay, Jay Osborne (The Osmonds) as Carl Perkins and Simon Shorten (Les Misèrables) as Sam Phillips