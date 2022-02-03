Cast for Grease in the West End announced

Casting has been announced for the West End return of Grease.

Dan Partridge ( Hairspray, Mamma Mia!) and Olivia Moore (Waitress, Heathers) will star as Danny and Sandy in the Dominion Theatre production, which begins previews on 3 May 2022 (with tickets on sale below). Peter Andre will make his West End debut playing the role of Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet) as Rizzo, Paul French (Grease) as Kenickie, Mary Moore (Little Women) as Jan, Jake Reynolds (professional debut) as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (A Chorus Linee) as Marty, Damon Gould (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Sonny, Eloise Davies (Be More Chill) as Frenchie, Jessica Croll (Hairspray) as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee (Matilda The Musicale) as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns (West Side Story) as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland (An Officer and A Gentleman) as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

Meet the cast:

They are joined by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O'Dwyer and Carly Miles. Further casting is to be announced.

Andre said "I'm beyond excited to be making my West End debut playing Vince Fontaine in Grease at the beautiful Dominion Theatre. Grease is such an iconic musical and we can guarantee audiences will have the most wonderful evening listening to songs we all know and love. We can't wait to see you there!"

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the London production is set to run at the Dominion Theatre, where it previously played a West End engagement from 1993 before then transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996.

The production has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This production of Grease is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.