Cast for Ella Road's Fair Play at the Bush Theatre announced

Casting has been unveiled for Fair Play, which has its world premiere at the Bush Theatre next month.

Ella Road's (The Phlebotomist) new piece follows a pair of sports-driven friends who see their relationship hit a hurdle.

The piece is directed by Monique Touko with set and costume design by Naomi Dawson, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design and music by Giles Thomas, and movement direction by Joseph Toong with assistant movement director Orin Norbert. Casting is by Heather Basten CDG with assistant Fran Cattaneo.

Appearing in the two-hander will be Charlotte Beaumont (The Lovely Bones) and NicK King (Annie).

Running from 3 December 2021 to 22 January 2022, the show is a Bush Theatre Production in association with Sonia Friedman Productions.